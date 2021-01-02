CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, East Flatbush, Local TV, New York, nyc shootings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a correction officer was shot in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Lenox Road in East Flatbush.

The officer was rushed to a local hospital and is critically hurt.

It’s unclear if he was on duty or off at the time.

Police are trying to figure out a motive.

No arrests have been made.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply