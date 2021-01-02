Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a correction officer was shot in Brooklyn on Saturday.
It happened just before 10 p.m. on Lenox Road in East Flatbush.
The officer was rushed to a local hospital and is critically hurt.
It’s unclear if he was on duty or off at the time.
Police are trying to figure out a motive.
No arrests have been made.
