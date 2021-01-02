NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A city program that’s helping feed families reached a somber milestone.
Grow NYC says it has now delivered 1 million meals to struggling New Yorkers since the start of the pandemic.
The program provides free boxes full of fresh produce from local farms, as well as pantry items.
The boxes are distributed throughout the five boroughs.
RELATED STORY: New Jersey Food Pantries Predict Need For Donations Will Continue To Be Extremely High In 2021
Saturday, many people lined up outside the Flatlands Reformed Church in Brooklyn.
“It’s harder when you’re not working and there’s nothing coming in. Your food is not gonna last forever. Things run out, and that’s why pantries are very important at this time,” one man said.
Grow NYC says each box has enough food to provide six to eight meals per household.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Must-See Video: Hollywood-Style Heist Leaves Bronx Business More Than $35,000 Light And In Danger Of Closingr
- 2021 Predictions: What Psychic Nikki Sees For Us In The Coming Year: A Slow Transition Back To Normal
- Squirrel-Mania! Queens Residents Describe In Graphic Detail Being Attacked By Crazed Rodents