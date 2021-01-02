NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for suspects in connection to a shooting during an armed robbery in the Bronx.
Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Friday at a gathering inside a building on Summit Avenue in the Highbridge section.
One of the suspects allegedly told a 30-year-old man he had left his phone in the suspect’s room, where the gathering was being held, before pistol-whipping him.
Police say the suspect then took the victim’s watch and shot him in the leg.
The victim is in stable condition.
The suspect ran away with an alleged accomplice.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
