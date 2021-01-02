CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 90-year-old man was rescued after falling into a storm drain on Long Island.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the man fell 10 feet down the drain outside an apartment complex on Medea Way in Central Islip.

Firefighters were able to bring the man to safety.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unclear how he ended up in the drain.

