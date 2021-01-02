CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Better Business Bureau is putting out a warning as new stimulus checks start to go out.

The BB says it is already getting reports of scammers contacting people, claiming you need to provide personal information to receive the funds.

Experts say you should not respond to any text messages, emails or robo-calls claiming information is needed to receive your stimulus check.

Some scammers have also been saying there are processing fees.

