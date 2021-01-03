CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody!

We’ve got a much different day in store compared to yesterday, so let’s get right to it!

Things start off with mainly cloudy skies with clouds dominating throughout the day. A weak storm will bring a wintry mix later this afternoon and tonight.

Expect a cold rain for NYC and the coasts, with more of a mix inland and mostly snow at higher elevations. While we’re not expecting huge numbers like the snowstorm a few weeks ago, some of our ‘burbs to the north and west could get a couple of inches.

After a few flurries and sprinkles very early Monday, skies will clear out and set up a tranquil stretch of weather that will last through the work week!

