By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody!
We’ve got a much different day in store compared to yesterday, so let’s get right to it!
Things start off with mainly cloudy skies with clouds dominating throughout the day. A weak storm will bring a wintry mix later this afternoon and tonight.
Expect a cold rain for NYC and the coasts, with more of a mix inland and mostly snow at higher elevations. While we’re not expecting huge numbers like the snowstorm a few weeks ago, some of our ‘burbs to the north and west could get a couple of inches.
After a few flurries and sprinkles very early Monday, skies will clear out and set up a tranquil stretch of weather that will last through the work week!
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Must-See Video: Hollywood-Style Heist Leaves Bronx Business More Than $35,000 Light And In Danger Of Closingr
- 2021 Predictions: What Psychic Nikki Sees For Us In The Coming Year: A Slow Transition Back To Normal
- Squirrel-Mania! Queens Residents Describe In Graphic Detail Being Attacked By Crazed Rodents