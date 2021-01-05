Comments
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist/Producer
Similar to yesterday, we’re looking at a mix of clouds and sun around the area. Highs will be in the low 40s again.
Expect partly cloudy skies tonight. Temps will fall into the 30s in the city with 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow is looking like a brighter day, overall. Highs will be in the low 40s again with a light breeze.
On Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40s.
And then later Friday into Saturday a storm will make a pass to our south and east. We’ll have to keep an eye on this system the remainder of the week, but at this point in time little or no impact is expected.