NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NYPD detectives are headed to California to interview a woman at the center of a false accusation that shocked the city.

She claimed an innocent teen had stolen her cell phone, leading to accusations of racism.

Sources tell CBS2 it’s an unusual move of the NYPD, traveling thousands of miles to get a statement. But sometime Wednesday, they will make that journey.

Wednesday morning, the NYPD is making strides to advance the investigation. Two officers will travel across the country to California in search of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto, the woman who falsely accused a Black teen of stealing her cell phone in the lobby of the Arlo Hotel in SoHo last month.

On Saturday, December 26, the woman in this video falsely accused an innocent 14-year-old teenager of stealing her cellphone. She then proceeded to physically attack him and fled the location before police officers arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/qtZZWetBWH — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) December 31, 2020

That teen, Keyon Harrold, Jr., and his father, a Grammy award-winning musician, spoke about the incident at a rally last week.

“It was so crazy to me. I thought it was a joke at first. That’s why I took out my cell phone, because I couldn’t believe this is happening,” Keyon Harrold said.

Sources say police don’t have an arrest warrant for Ponsetto, and have no authority to extradite her back to New York City without first charging her with a crime, which could range from assault to attempted robbery. The incident, though, is not being investigated as a bias crime.

“You got a teenager here who did nothing wrong, who was clearly profiled because he was young and male and Black. That is racism, pure and simple. That is unacceptable in this city in this country,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

If Ponsetto is charged, she can fight extradition. But sources say the NYPD is hoping she eventually works out a voluntary surrender with her attorney.

The last time Ponsetto publicly spoke out to media about this was last week, when she disputed the account of what happened and claimed she was assaulted during the incident.

