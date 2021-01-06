NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Local officials are sounding off about the demonstration in Washington that resulted in protesters storming the U.S. Capitol Building.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called what happened “a failed attempt at a coup.”

“We must call today’s violence what it actually is: A failed attempt at a coup. We won’t let President Trump, those in Congress who enable him, or the lawless mob that stormed the Capitol steal our democracy. The will of the American people will be carried out,” he wrote on Twitter.

Governor Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter: “We are witnessing one of the darkest days in American history. The President must immediately condemn the attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol and deploy the National Guard to keep Members of Congress safe and allow a peaceful transition of power.”

“Mr. President, words have consequences. And your angry words have dangerous consequences,” said Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont. “We’re looking at the TV right now. Demand that your agitators stand down, and respect the peaceful transfer of power.”

“People ignored the signs in the 1930s and paid an awful price,” Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter. “This is what fascism loks like, and [Donald Trump] is responsible.”

People ignored the signs in the 1930s and paid an awful price.



New York Attorney General Letitia James: “The coup attempt initiated by outgoing President Trump has been despicable. Today, it became violent. If blood is shed, it will be on his hands. These actions, fueled by lies and wild conspiracy theories espoused by President Trump, must be unequivocally condemned by every corner of our society. Ultimately, I am confident the rule of law will prevail. Joe Biden, our duly elected president, will assume office on January 20th and history will remember this as a sad but unsuccessful attempt to destroy our democratic republic.”

Rep: Carolyn Maloney: “I am proud of America, to be a Member of the House of Representatives, but I am not proud of this.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin: “This should never be the scene at the US Capitol. This is not the America we all love. We can debate and we can disagree, even on a January 6th following a Presidential election. We can all passionately love our country, but in our republic we elect people to represent us to voice our objections in the House and Senate on this day. Additionally, there must be ZERO tolerance for violence in any form! It is very important now for everyone to please cooperate with Capitol Police who need to gain control of this situation immediately.”

Rockland County Executive Ed Day: “The scenes playing out today in our nation’s Capital are disturbing to say the least and call into question the very values we hold most dear. Republican, Democrat, Conservative, Liberal, Independent, Libertarian; no matter your views we are all one family, and we must not forget that. Disagreement, debate, and peaceful protest are American values, all of which I hold dear, but the actions taking place today are beyond the pale and frankly are an embarrassment to our Country. These violent demonstrations must end right now so that the U.S. Congress can complete their constitutionally mandated duty to certify the results of this election. As the duly elected leader of our Country and given the violence and shocking images we have seen, it is the clear duty of the President to help mitigate this situation and to tell his supporters to immediately stand down and go home. Left unabated, the further risk to innocents, that include our law enforcement personnel, will greatly increase. We are a nation of laws, and we must all respect the electoral process which has been part of our history since the birth of this great country. As a nation it is time for us to come together and move forward to a peaceful transition of power.”

New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza: “I condemn this violence, and vow that we will never stop teaching New York City’s children the true meaning of democracy.”

