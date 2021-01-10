MIAMI (CBSMiami)- Republican Senator Rick Scott is urging President Donald Trump to change his mind and attend President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th.

On Friday, Trump tweeted out that he was not going.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1347569870578266115

On Thursday, the president released a video in which he condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol, more than 24 hours after the assault, saying it’s time for unity.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power,” he said

The Florida senator responded by asking the president to rethink his decision and keep his promise of support for the transition.

“I am urging the President to reconsider his decision to skip the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He is, of course, not constitutionally required to attend and I can imagine losing an election is very hard, but I believe he should attend. I plan to attend and believe it is an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world.”

After weeks of claiming the elections were rigged, of which there is no proof, Trump has yet to concede the election.

President-elect Biden says he agrees with Trump’s decision not to attend the inauguration.

Trump will be the first president in more than 150 years, and only the fourth in U.S. history, to skip the ceremony where his successor is sworn in.