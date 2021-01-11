Comments
Clouds will dominate through the morning hours with some breaks of sun later in the afternoon. It will be on the cold side again with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.
Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Temps will fall into the low 30s in the city with 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Temps will remain on the chilly side with highs in the low 40s.
As for Wednesday, it will remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.