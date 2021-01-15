We’ll see some fog around the area this morning with some freezing fog to the north, so there could be some slick spots.
Clouds will thicken today with perhaps a stray shower here and there this afternoon, but it still looks like the main rain event is this evening into early tomorrow morning. During this period, expect pockets of heavy rain with the potential for localized flooding. When all is said and done, .5 – 2.0″ is expected.
Tomorrow we’ll see early showers north and east with partial clearing into the afternoon. Temperature-wise, it will be considerably mild with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.
Sunday will be partly sunny, colder and blustery. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, but it will only feel like the 30s.