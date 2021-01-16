NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a group of suspects after a woman was hit with a soiled diaper, a skateboard and an egg during an alleged assault in Madison Square Park.

It happened around noon on Jan. 10.

According to police, it started when the group surrounded the woman, 33, and shoved her.

One person allegedly hit her in the back of the head with an egg and knocked her cell phone and umbrella to the ground.

The woman tried to run away, but police said one of the males in the group sprayed her with aerosol string while another struck her with a skateboard.

At one point, a third person rubbed a soiled baby diaper on the victim’s face, police said.

Everyone in the group fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

