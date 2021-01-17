NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Union workers at the Hunts Point Produce Market scheduled to go on strike Sunday after contract negotiations with their employer reportedly broke down.
Teamsters Local 202 union workers said employers received more than $15 million in forgivable PPP loans, but are denying workers a $1 per hour raise.
According to the union, most workers have an average base salary between $18 and $21 per hour.
Teamsters Local 202 represents 1,400 workers at the market in the Bronx.
