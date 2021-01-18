By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The weather for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday will be pretty similar to Sunday — temperatures in the mid 40s and crisp, but with less wind.
One thing that will be different is the chance for passing flurries or snow showers, but we’re not expecting anything more than a dusting for the northernmost suburbs.
Tuesday looks like another tranquil, albeit chilly, day, with partly sunny skies and temps in the low 40s. Wednesday will be the coldest of the work week, with temps in the mid 30s and another chance for flurries.