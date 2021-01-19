NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Mets newly hired General Manager Jared Porter is involved in a scandal this morning after he reportedly sent sexually graphic, uninvited text messages to a female reporter.
Porter has admitted to sending the messages back in 2016 when he worked for the Chicago Cubs.
ESPN broke the story, saying they knew about it three years ago but held back on reporting it, when the woman involved feared damage to her career.
Porter was hired in December by new Mets owner Steve Cohen.
In a statement released overnight, Mets president Sandy Alderson said in part, “Jared has acknowledged to me his serious error in judgement, has taken responsibility for his conduct, has expressed remorse, and has previously apologized for his actions… We will follow up as we review the facts regarding this serious issue.”
