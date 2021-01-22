NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A group of residents are calling on the city to grant a historic home in Washington Heights landmark status.

As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, the home is at the corner of Riverside and 159th street.

The home has been around since the 1800s and is linked it to the Underground Railroad.

Now neighbors say it’s at risk of being demolished.

The two story home is located at 857 Riverside Drive and brings with it a big piece of history.

“A link to the history of New York, and this neighborhood, particularly in the time of Black Lives Matter, where people are waking up to ugly history of America and it’s Black population,” said Peter Green of the Upper Riverside Residents Association.

Built in 1851, neighbors say the home was once owned by abolitionist preacher Dennis Harris.

“He helped escaped slaves get from New York to Canada. He had a sugar refinery where he could hide them and they could work. He had a steam boat they could use to get up river,” said Green.

That’s why this past November, neighbors asked the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission to grant the home landmark status. That request was denied because the city says the home has been changed so much over the year, it lacks historical architectural integrity.

“It’s vitally important that this house becomes a memorial or a monument or a civic center that tells the history of the anti-slavery movement,” Green said.

At a press conference Friday, residents and elected officials asked for that decision to be reversed. They want more time to learn about the history of the space, adding the current owners plan to construct a 13-story residential building on the property.

“We know this history is in this house. We consider it a cultural icon,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.

Brewer says sites linked to the Underground Railroad are rare in the city, and Upper Manhattan in particular lacks historic landmarks.

“North of 29th street there are no underground buildings landmarked, but there there are some – this being one of them, in my opinion,” said Brewer.

