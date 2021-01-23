NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for the men who attacked a woman outside a Harlem liquor store, and now, the community is showing their support for the victim.

A demonstration in front of the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. state office building lasted about an hour Saturday, and when it wrapped up, those rallying began marching down 125th Street.

Close to 100 women, men and children all joined together in Harlem, outraged after a woman was assaulted in their neighborhood earlier this week.

CBS2 spoke exclusively with that woman Thursday.

She says she was purchasing a bottle of wine inside a liquor store when one of the men offered to pay.

According to the 31-year-old mother, when she politely declined and walked out after making her purchase, the men chased her across the street, kicked her and one man bit her forehead, injuring her eye.

Organizers of Saturday’s rally say what happened to that woman is what ignited the demonstration in hopes of bringing about change.

“If we don’t do it, who is? It’s our responsibility, it’s our duty to protect our women and children in our community,” said Omar Jackson, director of Stand Against Violence East Harlem.

“It could have been me, my daughters, my mother, any female,” East Harlem resident Tamika Foster told CBS2’s Cory James. “The community as a whole, we all need to come together.”

One of the men accused in the attack also allegedly stole the victim’s iPhone out of her hand.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

