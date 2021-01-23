Gov. Cuomo Urges New Yorkers To Get COVID Vaccine: 'We'll Make It Accessible, But We Need You To Accept It' The governor made a point of urging Black New Yorkers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Polls show Black Americans are among the most reluctant to get the vaccine despite higher COVID-19 death rates than whites.

Harlem Community Gathers Together To Show Support For Victim Of Brutal Attack Outside Liquor StoreThe victim says she was purchasing a bottle of wine inside a liquor store when a man offered to pay. According to the woman, when she politely declined and walked out after making her purchase, three men chased her across the street, kicked her and one man bit her forehead, injuring her eye.