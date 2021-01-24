NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was assaulted and robbed by a group of people in Chinatown on Friday.
According to police, a 26-year-old man was attacked by a group of about 12 people around 11:30 a.m. near Canal Street and Allen Street.
Video shows the victim running from the group before he’s pulled to the ground. Individuals can be seen kicking and stomping the victim.
They also allegedly cut the victim with an unknown sharp object.
Police say the group stole the victim’s phone, along with his pants, underwear and shoes.
The attackers fled the scene in multiple vehicles.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with injuries to his head, torso and hands.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
