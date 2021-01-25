NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The manager of a Brooklyn building was arrested Friday after over 900 propane cylinders were found stacked in a warehouse.
The FDNY says fire protection inspectors were conducting an inspection at a warehouse on Nevins Street near Union Street in Gowanus.
Inside a refrigeration unit, inspectors found 20-pound propane cylinders stacked from floor to ceiling. The FDNY says there were over 900 in the warehouse.
Fire marshals and other fire units were called to the scene to check for gas leaks.
The building manager, Mohamed Mohamed, told fire marshals he ordered propane tanks and sold them to another individual who then resold the tanks to restaurants and businesses that need heat for outdoor dining.
Mohamed was arrested on reckless endangerment charges.
