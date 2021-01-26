NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in East Harlem.
Officers responded to calls of shots fired at the Lehman Village apartments at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find a woman fatally shot inside her apartment.
The woman’s family told CBS2 she was shot by her son. They said she was a good woman, loved by everyone.
“She didn’t have a problem with nobody. She’s a lovely woman in the community. Everybody loves her. She cooks very good for everybody. Everybody come and eat. She’s a good sister,” said the victim’s brother, Yankuba Sandarie.
