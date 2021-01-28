CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HOLBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer from Long Island has been arrested on child porn charges.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Carmine Simpson, from Holbrook, targeted dozens of minors on Twitter and convinced them to send sexually explicit photos and videos to him.

At times, he allegedly pretended he was 17 and used a filter to look younger.

Holbrook has been charged with the sexual exploitation of children.

The NYPD says he has been suspended without pay.

