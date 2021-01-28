CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tributes poured in online for trailblazing actress Cicely Tyson on Thursday.

Tyson died Thursday at age 96.

The cause of death was not immediately announced.

MORE: Cicely Tyson, Groundbreaking Award-Winning Actor, Dead At 96

New York officials, including public advocate Jumaane Williams and Congressman Jamaal Bowman, reacted on Twitter. Tyson was born and grew up in the city.

Williams tweeted, “ANOTHER…#ICONIC…LEGEND!!!”

PHOTO GALLERY: Remembering Groundbreaking Actress Cicely Tyson

Bowman described Tyson as a “pioneer for Black people on the big screen.”

Actress Vanessa Williams, who starred in the Broadway play “The Trip to Bountiful” alongside Tyson in 2013, posted, “I’m gutted.”

In another post, she wrote, “Sharing the Broadway stage with her 8 shows a week was the true life lesson of witnessing fortitude, power and the Holy Spirit in front of my eyes.”

Actor Blair Underwood, who joined Williams and Tyson in the touring production of the play, wrote, “Every night on stage, every day on that set, I was learning at the hands of an absolute master of her craft … My heart is heavy. Thank you Ms. Tyson for paving the way, thank you for your grace & thank you, Your Majesty for lifting us to higher heights!”

A number of other celebrities who knew her also posted tributes.

