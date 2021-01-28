NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tributes poured in online for trailblazing actress Cicely Tyson on Thursday.

Tyson died Thursday at age 96.

The cause of death was not immediately announced.

MORE: Cicely Tyson, Groundbreaking Award-Winning Actor, Dead At 96

New York officials, including public advocate Jumaane Williams and Congressman Jamaal Bowman, reacted on Twitter. Tyson was born and grew up in the city.

Williams tweeted, “ANOTHER…#ICONIC…LEGEND!!!”

PHOTO GALLERY: Remembering Groundbreaking Actress Cicely Tyson

Bowman described Tyson as a “pioneer for Black people on the big screen.”

Rest in Peace to New York’s own, Cicely Tyson. A pioneer for Black people on the big screen, a presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, and a giant in American culture. You will be missed. https://t.co/CyLHqd3XxG — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) January 29, 2021

Actress Vanessa Williams, who starred in the Broadway play “The Trip to Bountiful” alongside Tyson in 2013, posted, “I’m gutted.”

In another post, she wrote, “Sharing the Broadway stage with her 8 shows a week was the true life lesson of witnessing fortitude, power and the Holy Spirit in front of my eyes.”

Actor Blair Underwood, who joined Williams and Tyson in the touring production of the play, wrote, “Every night on stage, every day on that set, I was learning at the hands of an absolute master of her craft … My heart is heavy. Thank you Ms. Tyson for paving the way, thank you for your grace & thank you, Your Majesty for lifting us to higher heights!”

A number of other celebrities who knew her also posted tributes.

Thank you Cicely Tyson… for everything… pic.twitter.com/6LslgGYtOx — Gayle King (@GayleKing) January 29, 2021

She was a consummate pro and all class and I was so fortunate to have worked with her on "Sweet Justice." But my best memory was traveling with her through Russia for a film festival, as she told us wonderful stories. Hollywood truly lost an icon today. RIP Cicely Tyson 😢🤟 pic.twitter.com/w0rtPCrCl1 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 29, 2021

Though we are not related, her mother was friends with my grandmother in the West Indies, with strongly resonant struggles and triumphs. Farewell to a force of nature unto herself — in person, on stage, and on the screen. Cicely Tyson, RIP (1924-2021) pic.twitter.com/w1s7KhnTuI — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 29, 2021

The world lost a trailblazer today. #CicelyTyson paved the way for so many artists after her and beautifully portrayed iconic roles such as Harriett Tubman and my mother, Coretta Scott King. Rest in peace, Cicely. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/TMsHzWhpFL — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) January 29, 2021

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK