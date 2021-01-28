BREAKINGMassive Water Main Break In Long Island City, Queens
By CBSNewYork Team
A colder air mass will start to fill in today… blustery with highs in the low 30s, but it will only feel like the 20s, teens and even single digits well N&W.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be windy and even colder… feeling like the single digits with subzero wind chills across some of our more distant suburbs.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the season so far… windy with highs in the low 20s and widespread wind chills of 0-10+°.

(Credit: CBS2)

Saturday will remain very cold, but it won’t be as windy. Expect highs in the upper 20s with wind chills mainly in the teens.

A coastal storm is possible early next week with the potential for snow and rain. We’ll have more details on that in the days to come…

