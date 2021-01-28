A colder air mass will start to fill in today… blustery with highs in the low 30s, but it will only feel like the 20s, teens and even single digits well N&W.
Tonight will be windy and even colder… feeling like the single digits with subzero wind chills across some of our more distant suburbs.
Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the season so far… windy with highs in the low 20s and widespread wind chills of 0-10+°.
Saturday will remain very cold, but it won’t be as windy. Expect highs in the upper 20s with wind chills mainly in the teens.
A coastal storm is possible early next week with the potential for snow and rain. We’ll have more details on that in the days to come…