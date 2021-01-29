NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — MTA Bridges and Tunnels officers who helped find a missing 91-year-old man got a big thank you from his grateful family Thursday.
Officers found Narciso Caquias driving on the Throggs Neck Bridge — 71 miles from his Newburgh home.
His family reported him missing when he didn’t return home after driving to visit a relative Sunday in Manhattan.
During a virtual meeting, his granddaughter thanked the officers.
“You guys get a lot of bad rap, but you know what, there’s wonderful police officers like you that make me have hope,” she said. “I just want to say thank you again.”
Relatives say Caquias suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and may have been disoriented.