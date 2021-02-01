The snow intensifies today with rates of 1-2+”/hour where the heaviest bands set up. The snow will let up later in the evening into tomorrow, but additional snowfall is expected. The greatest snowfall is still expected N&W of the city with up to 2 feet; 12-18″ is expected in the city; and generally a foot or less S&E of the city.
Winds will peak this afternoon with gusts of about 40 mph in the city and 50+ mph along the coast. That said, blizzard-like conditions are expected at times, however no official blizzard warnings have been issued.
Coastal flooding will be an issue today with minor to locally moderate flooding expected during high tides (AM/early PM); moderate to potentially major flooding is expected with tonight’s high tides.