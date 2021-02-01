STORM WATCHNew York City Schools All Remote Monday Due To Nor’easter
By CBSNewYork Team
(Credit: CBS2)

The snow intensifies today with rates of 1-2+”/hour where the heaviest bands set up. The snow will let up later in the evening into tomorrow, but additional snowfall is expected. The greatest snowfall is still expected N&W of the city with up to 2 feet; 12-18″ is expected in the city; and generally a foot or less S&E of the city.

(Credit: CBS2)

Winds will peak this afternoon with gusts of about 40 mph in the city and 50+ mph along the coast. That said, blizzard-like conditions are expected at times, however no official blizzard warnings have been issued.

(Credit: CBS2)

Coastal flooding will be an issue today with minor to locally moderate flooding expected during high tides (AM/early PM); moderate to potentially major flooding is expected with tonight’s high tides.

