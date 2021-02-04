WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Super Bowl Sunday usually means large parties with snacks and beverages. But health experts say this is no time to abandon COVID safety measures.

CBS2’s Meg Baker found some ways to keep this year’s get-together fun, but safe.

Super Bowl watch parties should look different on Sunday thanks to the pandemic.

Stephen Bigmore, executive chef of Feast Catering in Westfield, New Jersey, says you can still have fun with your small group or household.

“We are doing a lot of things on a smaller scale,” Bigmore said. “Small portions of mac and cheese this year, rather than big trays.”

Bigmore has options for groups of two, four and six, since he knows people can’t throw big parties.

He suggests not serving buffet style.

“Have one designated person in the kitchen with gloves on, with a mask on. They can portion the food out onto plates. And everybody can get their own plate,” he said.

And forget about sharing bowls of chips and dip.

Dr. Parry Halkitis of Rutgers School of Public Health urges people to stay within their “COVID pod.”

“Every individual that you add increases the possibility of infection. Invite only those people who you know have been consistently safe in their behaviors, or who are vaccinated or have antibodies,” said Dr. Halkitis. “They probably represent less risk, not no risk.”

Halkitis says to maintain social distancing as much as possible.

“Keep wearing the masks inside the house,” he said.

As tough as it may be, the CDC also recommends to avoid cheering, since coronavirus spreads through droplets in the air. Instead, they suggest stomping, clapping or using handheld noisemakers.

