NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man helped sort out a hockey stick mix-up after $5,000 worth of equipment ended up on his doorstep.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported, the man took to Twitter to get the sticks to their rightful owner.

“I’m literally blown away with how confused I was. I was just literally speechless,” said Ariel Ben-Abraham, who gets weekly FedEx packages for his business.

But this one was completely different.

“I was like, ‘I did not order these hockey sticks nor do I know who even plays hockey. So, what’s going on here?'” he told Overmyer.

Inside were hockey sticks meant for Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara. They were even addressed to the Capitals.

“That’s how I knew that something was very wrong here,” Ben-Abraham said.

Instead of sitting on hold with FedEx, Ben-Abraham tweeted pictures of the sticks.

“I’m just gonna throw this on social media and see what happens, and it literally blew up instantly,” he said.

The sticks were custom made for Chara who, at 6 feet 9 inches, is the tallest player in NHL history. Chara has been waiting for them to arrive.

“I don’t have enough,” Chara said in a Capitals Instagram post.

“So crazy that he’s waiting for these sticks. He’s literally been playing lighter on his sticks and isn’t shooting that hard to not break his sticks,” said Ben-Abraham.

Overmyer asked where the sticks are now.

“As of yesterday morning, a regional manager at FedEx pulled up in, I guess his personal car. It wasn’t any FedEx branded, big truck. Knocked on my door and then he picked up the box and was on his way,” said Ben-Abraham.

But for a brief moment, he had $5,000 worth of hockey sticks meant for a future hall of famer.

“I don’t even think there’s odds that this could happen. It’s literally impossible. So, I’m gonna have this story for the rest of my life,” Ben-Abraham said. “I’m off the hook I guess, for now at least. Until another box arrives on my doorstep.”

Hopefully, the next delivery driver doesn’t mistake his home for Madison Square Garden.

