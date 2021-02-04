Today’s the pick of the week: mostly sunny skies and milder with highs around 40.
Tonight will feature increasing clouds and perhaps a little rain/snow near dawn.
Rain/showers move through tomorrow AM with a mix of snow/rain N&W; snow accumulations will generally be a trace to 1+” N&W. Things should wrap up around midday with highs above normal in the low to mid 40s.
Saturday’s looking like a mostly sunny day. It will be a touch colder with highs in the upper 30s or so.
Regarding Sunday, the models are in better agreement this morning and leaning towards a “no storm” scenario with a pass S&E of our area. Of course, it’s too soon to completely let our guard down… more updates to come.