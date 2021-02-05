NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer has died at the age of 91.
The actor was best known for his role as Captain von Trapp in the classic “The Sound of Music.”
Plummer died at his Connecticut home, Variety reported Friday. His cause of death was not disclosed.
In 2012, he became the oldest Academy Award winner for best supporting actor in the film “Beginners.”
Plummer appeared on Broadway in “Inherit the Wind,” voiced the villain in “Up,” and was also known for roles in “The Insider,” “All the Money in the World,” “Knives Out” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”
