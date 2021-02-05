FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s official. The Nabisco factory in New Jersey is shutting down.
Mondelēz International said last November it was looking into closing the Fair Lawn plant, along with another location in Atlanta, Georgia.
The company announced the final decision Friday.
“We understand the impact this will have on our colleagues at these bakeries, many of whom have been
with our company for many years, and we will dedicate ourselves to working with the unions and our
employees to ensure that they will be cared for and supported through this transition,” Mondelēz International North American Executive Vice President Glen Walter said in a statement.
Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso told CBS2 about 600 employees work at the bakery along Route 208.
It’s known for wafting the smell of baked goods around the area.
A closure date has not been announced, but it will reportedly shut down later this summer.