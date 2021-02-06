NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — He was an Oscar and Tony Award winner, dashing and fierce.

Friday, Christopher Plummer is remembered as an actor who could do it all.

He died in his Connecticut home, leaving behind many beguiling performances.

Christopher Plummer had a remarkable acting career spanning seven decades.

The Canadian born actor was a preeminent performer of Shakespeare, but also leading man in romantic movies and in-demand character actor.

He won two Tony Awards, including for Leading Actor in a Play for Barrymore in 1997, and in 2012 took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Beginners.

But he is best known for playing Captain Von Trapp in the 1965’s The Sound of Music, opposite Julie Andrews, one of the most popular films of all time.

“I think I saw the sound of music about seven times,” a woman named Kathy told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. “I can’t really see anyone else in that part.”

Plummer’s last appearance on Broadway was in 2007’s revival of Inherit the Wind, which featured audience participation, pitting ticket holders in the courtroom gallery.

“They even take sides, sometimes. It’s just wonderful, it’s extraordinary,” Plummer said.

Plummer’s last film role was in Knives Out.

“His career was incredibly long and he was an incredibly impressive actor,” said Midtown resident Tomas August. “From the ’40s to starring in movies 10 years ago.”

He once said that it was more interesting to play the villain, like

in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

Plummer often said he preferred his work on stage to some of the film rolls that made him famous. As for The Sound Of Music a once dismissive tone softened over time.

Andrews and Plummer reunited to star in the 2001 for a live TV performance of On Golden Pond on CBS.

“I’m hugely grateful,” Andrews said.

“Yes, and so am I. I know that I was very irreverent about the piece many times, but underneath it all it certainly didn’t hurt my career in any way. Particularly in my long association with the theater. It’s sold so many more tickets than I could’ve hoped for,” Plummer said.

He died at his home in Weston, Connecticut, following a fall.

Andrews sent her condolences in a statement, saying “The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend. I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years.”

Plummer is survived by wife Elaine Taylor and daughter Amanda, also an actor.

Christopher Plummer was 91.

CBS2’s Dick Brennan contributed to this report.