By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday morning is expected to be frigid in many spots around the Tri-State Area, and we are once again talking wintry weather.
Expect a mix of rain and snow in New York City, with mostly snow to the north and west.
Things will stay snowy for the areas north of I-80 up across the New Jersey-New York border, but we do expect rain to dominate down the Jersey Shore and along the South Shore of Long Island. The peak snowfall is expected to be up to 6 inches in the higher elevations of northern New Jersey and into the Catskills.
The storm will exit pretty quickly around dinner time, with temperatures expected to tumble into the teens and 20s. So expect icy surfaces early Wednesday and then partly sunny and cold conditions before our next chance for snow on Thursday.