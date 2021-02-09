SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It was the sweetest of reunions.

On Tuesday, a New Jersey man and the rescue dog he credits with saving his life got back together.

They were reunited outside a rehabilitation center, where Brian Myers had been staying ever since he suffered a stroke, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Tuesday.

He said he would have never survived the medical episode if it has not been for his dog, a German Shepherd named Sadie.

Brian and Sadie first met in September of last year when Brian rescued her from Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge.

Three weeks ago, Brian was getting out of bed at home when he suddenly collapsed. He had suffered a stroke while he was sleeping.

He said Sadie knew he was distressed, so when he grabbed ahold of her collar, she started pulling him across the room to his cellphone, which he used to dial for help.

“I grabbed her collar, and she just started to pull me. With the little strength that I had, I was able to move with her,” Brian said. “She’s going to get the best life I can give her. That’s what she is going to get. I miss her terribly. I can’t wait to be home.”

He was discharged Tuesday from the rehab center after making incredible progress. He said he couldn’t move his fingers after the stroke, but has since regained movement.

Brian said he may have saved Sadie from the shelter, but she gave him a second chance at life.

Their first order of business once they get home was to sit on the couch and watch some television.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report