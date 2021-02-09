CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Greg Rubenacker of Farmingdale was arrested Tuesday morning by the FBI.
WEB EXTRA: Read The Court Documents (.pdf)
Authorities say Rubenacker posted videos on Snapchat of himself inside the building during the Capitol riot.
During one of the videos, authorities allege Rubenacker can be heard saying “Holy s—! This is history! We took the Capitol!”
Authorities say Rubenacker also recorded himself smoking a marijuana cigarette. He then allegedly looked into the camera and said, “Smoke out the Capitol, baby.”