SANDY HOOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Singer Bruce Springsteen was arrested for driving while intoxicated while at a park in his home state of New Jersey.

It happened back in November at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, Monmouth County.

Police said he was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

A spokesperson added that the 71-year-old was “cooperative throughout the process.”

