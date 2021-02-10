SANDY HOOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Singer Bruce Springsteen was arrested for driving while intoxicated while at a park in his home state of New Jersey.
It happened back in November at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, Monmouth County.RELATED: 2nd Suspect Charged In Overdose Death Of Cipriani Head Chef Andrea Zamperoni
Police said he was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.RELATED: A Year After Daughter's Death In North Carolina, Grieving Mom Still Waits For Answers: 'It's Devastating'
A spokesperson added that the 71-year-old was “cooperative throughout the process.”MORE: Suffolk County Police Say Man Stole $2,000 Worth Of Pokémon, Baseball Cards