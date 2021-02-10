NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police continue to search for the suspects behind a brutal attack on a delivery worker in the East Village.
Investigators released new photos of three men they’re searching for Tuesday.
The 29-year-old victim suffered a broken jaw in the Jan. 13 beating.
Police sources told CBS2 he was riding his bike when he stopped to take a picture of a car that apparently hit him. That’s when several men got out, started punching him and stole his phone.
RELATED: Video Captures Savage Beating Of Deliveryman In Lower Manhattan; Victim’s Wife: ‘Most Ruthless, Disgusting People I Have Ever Seen’
The victim’s wife said he needed surgery and couldn’t work to support their family.
“Imagine if this happened to your husband or your son or your child,” she said. “You guys decided to take all your people that you were with and jump him, one person. It makes me feel horrible and I hope he gets the justice he deserves.”
She has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical bills and other expenses.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.