By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Snow has started to fall across New Jersey and NYC. It will overtake much of the area in the next few hours. This is not a huge impact storm, but the timing is poor for the AM commute, especially the early risers.
What’s New?
The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded as the impulse of snow has pushed farther north. This means more people see a little bit more snow overall… I’m talking an extra inch or two.
We do expect some travel disruptions Thursday morning as visibility will be lowered. It’s a fluffy light snow, and roads will be slick.
The storm leaves the area by lunch time, and sun should return shortly thereafter.
Friday’s snow chances continue to hold a southerly track, with no real impact here.
The weekend storm like a different story. A coastal low treks our way bringing rain and snow… Maybe all snow? But too soon to tell, one storm at a time!
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK