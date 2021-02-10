NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nominations are out for the next class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members, and the New York area is well represented.
Brooklyn’s own Jay-Z, whose real name is Sean Carter, is among the first-time nominees for 2021.
The list also includes Yonkers native Mary J. Blige, glam and punk rock pioneers the New York Dolls and legendary singer Dionne Warwick, from West Orange, New Jersey.
Brooklyn native Carole King is nominated as a performer. She was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame as a songwriter.
The inductees will be announced in May.
For a full list of nominees, visit rockhall.com/rock-roll-hall-fame-foundation-announces-nominees-2021-induction.
