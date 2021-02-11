CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Crime, Local TV, New Jersey, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Newark woman is under arrest after police found a foster child in her care chained up in a bedroom.

Police responded to a home on Clinton Avenue for a wellness check on a 12-year-old boy Thursday.

Officers found the boy confined to a bedroom and “tethered to a fan” with chains and padlocks.

Police found a foster child in the care of Wanser Brown, 66, chained up in a bedroom at a home in Newark. (credit: Newark Dept. of Public Safety)

The boy was taken to University Hospital and released to the custody of the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency.

Wanser E. Brown, 66, faces two child endangerment charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

