NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Newark woman is under arrest after police found a foster child in her care chained up in a bedroom.
Police responded to a home on Clinton Avenue for a wellness check on a 12-year-old boy Thursday.
Officers found the boy confined to a bedroom and "tethered to a fan" with chains and padlocks.
The boy was taken to University Hospital and released to the custody of the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency.
Wanser E. Brown, 66, faces two child endangerment charges.
The incident remains under investigation.