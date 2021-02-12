NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Lunar New Year begins Friday with a chance to start fresh and spend time with loved ones in the hopes of good things to come.

This year celebrates the year of the Ox, which is known to be strong, dependable and diligent CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported.

Joanne Kwong of Pearl River Mart in Tribeca said that’s what we need to be this year, which is predicted to be much less chaotic than the last.

“This year will be, thankfully, a calmer, more stable year,” said Kwong.

The lions outside the Belleville Public Library are decorated for the New Year.

Inside, you’ll find a special exhibit. The township’s historical society says the first Lunar New Year celebration in the east was in Belleville, New Jersey in 1871.

You’ll often hear the holiday called “Chinese New Year,” but it’s more inclusive to say Lunar New Year because it’s celebrated in other Asian countries as well.

Due to the pandemic, many families are watching celebrations on TV and having virtual family dinners. You can also go online and find lots of New Year’s activities anyone can enjoy.

There are many lucky foods to eat, like dumplings, noodles, oranges and dragon fruit. And you’ll find trays with seeds, candied fruits and vegetables for good fortune.

On the first day of Lunar New Year, you’re not supposed to be washing away your good luck.

“Some folks will not shower on the New Year’s Day, or sweep or use scissors. Because that’s also kind of a bad luck thing to do,” Kwong said.

But it’s always good luck to wear red and focus on the positive things this year.