We’re catching a break today, but it will be slightly colder out there. Expect highs in the upper 20s with feels like temps in the teens and 20s.

Tonight remains quiet with some clouds. Temps will fall into the low 20s with teens and single digits for our suburbs.

Tomorrow a little snow will work its way in during the afternoon, especially late; then tomorrow night into Sunday we’ll see some mixed precip (including freezing rain) around the area. While there isn’t a ton of moisture with this round, freezing rain/icing is a little bit of a concern because it won’t take much to create slippery surfaces.

We stay active into next week: A light wintry mix is possible on Presidents’ Day, then a more organized system moves through late Monday night into Tuesday.

