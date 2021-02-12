NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a lot of horsing around Thursday in Brooklyn.
Officers were seen chasing two police horses that somehow got loose and ran wild through Midwood.
It took a bit for the officers to finally catch up with their four-legged partners.
You might have seen @NYPDSpecialOps Mounted horses Samson & Freedom roaming around the streets of Brooklyn earlier today. Luckily, the officers are doing well & the horses are back in the stable. No more horsing around for these two. pic.twitter.com/0018OTyjeC
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 11, 2021
The horses are named Samson and, appropriately, Freedom.
They are both back in the stable.