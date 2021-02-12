CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Brooklyn, Midwood, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a lot of horsing around Thursday in Brooklyn.

Officers were seen chasing two police horses that somehow got loose and ran wild through Midwood.

It took a bit for the officers to finally catch up with their four-legged partners.

The horses are named Samson and, appropriately, Freedom.

They are both back in the stable.

