NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two essential workers won the wedding of their dreams on top of the world’s most romantic building.
A socially distanced wedding ceremony was held at the Empire State Building on Saturday.
Kristine and Jorge Martinez, from Glen Cove, Long Island, got engaged on top of the Empire State Building in 2018, but they postponed their wedding because of the pandemic.
Kristine is a special education teacher, and Jorge is a hospital worker.
The contest was held by the Empire State Building in partnership with iHeartMedia New York.
The group paid for everything from the ceremony to Kristine’s dress, their wedding bands and a luxury mini-moon.