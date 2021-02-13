WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 10-year-old girl from New Jersey in desperate need of a bone marrow donor is hoping to find her match and another chance at life Saturday.
A bone marrow drive is being held for Veronica DePauli at West Orange High School from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
It’s a drive-thru, contact-free event that requires a simple cheek swab.
Veronica, who suffers from a rare bone disorder, is in special need of a Latino donor.
Latino patients can have a harder time finding a donor because they’re underrepresented in the registry.