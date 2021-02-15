NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a heartbreaking story out of Queens Monday.

Police say a 6-year-old boy and his father both died in a fire that ravaged their home.

Police tell us the boy’s twin brother and mother both survived.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the Flushing, Queens house fire destroyed more than just a home, but a family.

“It’s sad, because these are my neighbors, I care about them,” one person said.

“Something so close to home, always so painful,” said neighbor Michele Fitzsimmons.

Police say just after 1 a.m. a fast-moving fire ripped through 45-54 157th Street killing a 65-year-old father and his 6-year-old son. Police say the boy’s twin survived but suffered severe burns. Neighbors found him outside and quickly called 911.

“His hair had fire and skin also peeling,” said neighbor Radhika Ramacha.

The boys’ mother was also able to escape and was in complete anguish.

“I can’t sit down, I just keep pacing and crying,” said neighbor Virginia Walsh.

Walsh lives next door and watched the boys grow up.

“It’s heart-wrenching. It really is,” Walsh said. “Very active. Would try and help you shovel your snow, always trying to help.”

The family lived on the first floor of the multi-family home – video shows flames shooting out of it. The fire was seen from blocks away.

“I saw the smoke and the sparks going up in the sky,” one person said.

More than eight hours after, a tree in the back yard, now charred, was still smoking. The family that lives on the top floor exchanged hugs while salvaging what they could. They were thankful, but emotional, they were able to escape unharmed.

“Suddenly, I come down, too much smoke and I can not see the way and then I see message of light and I come out,” one person said.

There’s still no word what caused the fire.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and are being treated at the hospital.