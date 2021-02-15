by Matthew DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Presidents Day will be cloudy and cold, along with a spotty risk for a wintry mix or freezing drizzle at times. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire region for this reason. For the daylight hours, it’ll be on/off and very light. Of course, that’s all it takes to cause slick spots. For the mountains far N&W, a coating to inch or 2 of snow is possible this afternoon. Temps will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tonight into Tuesday morning is the period of concern as steadier precip moves through. An Ice Storm Warning will go into effect at 6pm this evening for NW NJ and northward into Orange county. That’s where a prolonged period of freezing rain is possible, 1/4″ to 1/2″ of ice accretion by morning. That is certainly enough to bring down some tree limbs and cause power outages.

For NE NJ, NYC and all points S&E, a brief freezing rain risk this evening will quickly change over to plain rain for most of the overnight hours as temps gradually rise. So, while it’ll still be slick out there, we’ll be spared from the greatest ice risk.

After some rain tomorrow morning (ice far N&W), things gradually clear out into Tuesday afternoon. After a morning temp spike into the 40s along the coast, we’ll be in the 30s to finish out the day.

We get a brief break on Wednesday before another storm risk Thursday into Friday.