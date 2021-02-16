NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer fired shots at a vehicle in the Bronx after police say the driver wouldn’t pull over during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. near East 167th Street and Walton Avenue in the Concourse section.RELATED: Tracking Shootings In NYC
Officials say police attempted to stop a gray Dodge. When the driver refused, an officer discharged his gun.RELATED: Police Commissioner Dermot Shea Delivers State Of The NYPD Address, Highlights Efforts To Stem Gun Violence
It doesn’t appear anyone was struck, but an officer was taken to the hospital with a laceration to the hand.
It is unclear if there have been any arrests.MORE: 75-Year-Old Woman Grazed By Bullet On Lower East Side
Stay with CBSNewYork.com and watch CBS2 News At 11 for more on this developing story.