By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect behind a violent robbery caught on camera in Brooklyn.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Mill Basin.

Police said what started as an argument ended with the suspect punching a 22-year-old man in the face and stealing $100.

The victim was cut on the face, but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

