NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect behind a violent robbery caught on camera in Brooklyn.
It happened around 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Mill Basin.RELATED: New York City Subway Extending Overnight Hours, As Concerns Mount About Safety And Mental Health
🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 2/6, at 4:56 PM, inside the Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Bklyn, an unidentified male punched the victim in the face & removed $100 dollars before fleeing the shopping center. Have any info? Call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/11EPP3qHZY
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 16, 2021RELATED: 72-Year-Old Man Critically Hurt In Brooklyn Hit-And-Run
Police said what started as an argument ended with the suspect punching a 22-year-old man in the face and stealing $100.
The victim was cut on the face, but refused medical attention.MORE: Coronavirus Variant First Detected In South Africa Now Found In Connecticut
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.